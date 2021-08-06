WCSO Alerts: Stolen truck and trailer, catalytic convertor stolen from church van and slew of burglary and theft charges

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, July 30 to Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, July 30, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 27-year-old Conyers man was arrested at a residence on Odessa Way for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Giving False Information to an Officer, outstanding warrant out of Henry County and an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County following a burglary in progress call.



Arrest- A 46-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 for Driving While License Suspended, Seatbelt Violation and an outstanding warrant out of Snellville Police Department following a traffic stop.



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a residence on New Hope Church Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual made forced entry into the residence and took numerous items from the residence sometime between July 21st and July 30th. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident. Extra patrol in reference to the incident.





ZONE 6



Arrest- A 48-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Youth Monroe Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a trespassing call.

Saturday, July 31, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 30-year-old man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 26-year-old Loganville man and a 25-year-old Loganville man were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Rowe Road following a brief foot chase where individuals fled the vehicle during a traffic stop. The 26-year-old was arrested of Obstruction of an Officers and the 25-year-old was arrested for Fleeing to Elude, Speeding and a Headlight Violation.



Arrest- Two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old from Loganville were arrested at a residence on Pointer Road for Burglary in the 2nd Degree following a theft report.



Arrest- A 29-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Bermuda Drive for Simple Battery following a dispute.

Sunday, August 1, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 59-year-old Oxford man was arrested at a residence on Old Highway 138 for Obstruction of an Officer and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a brief foot chase.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Gum Creek Court for and outstanding warrant out of Morgan County.



Monday, August 2, 2021



ZONE 4



Extra Patrol- Extra patrol was requested in the area of Fairview Drive in reference to unknown individuals walking around the area in the late evening hours and reports of recent thefts in the area.



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at Hickory Grove Baptist Church on Hickory Grove Church Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the catalytic converter off the church van on location. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 7



Suspicious Person- Deputies responded to the area of New Horizon Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual running from a residence in the area towards an SUV in the driveway around 4:00am. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of James Powers Road and Dewey Hogan Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took items from the worksite sometime over the last three weeks.



Arrest- A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested by Winder Police Department in their jurisdiction in reference to an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. He was transported to Windstream at the county line by Winder Police Officers and turned over to Walton County Deputies.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021



ZONE 5



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 81 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainant’s white in color Ford Super Duty pickup truck and flatbed trailer sometime between 4:30pm August 3rd and 6:30am August 4th. Vehicle and trailer were placed on the National Database as stolen. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Bold Springs Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took numerous items from a worksite sometime between 6:00pm August 3rd and 8:00am August 4th. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 52-year-old Lilburn man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 near Life Bridge Church for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- Owen Daley (25 of Conyers) A 25-year-old Conyers man and a 21-year-old Conyers man were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Amber Hills Way following a traffic stop. The 25-year-old was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The 21-year-old was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Clayton County.