WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehices; stolen mail; burglary attempt; suspicious activity and a slew of arrests

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, May 1, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest- 23-year-old Columbus woman was arrested at a business on Highway 11, Twin Lakes Recovery, for Battery and Obstruction following an altercation.



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Sandy Creek Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking the VIN number off the complainant’s Chevy 1500 they had for sale.



Arrest- 42-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Trident Trail for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 45-year-old Monroe Man was arrested at a residence on HD Atha Road for an outstanding warrant for Contempt of County out of Walton County following a dispute.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 61-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 near 84 Lumber for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- 28-year-old Conyers woman was arrested in the area of Alcovy Station Road and Jersey Social Circle Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a suspicious vehicle report.



ZONE 2



Arrest- 42-year-old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Highway 278 for an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court out of Walton County.



ZONE 4



Suspicious Activity- Deputies took a report at a residence on Summerset Place in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual moved several items outside the complainants residence, but nothing appeared to be missing at the time of the report.



Burglary Attempt- Deputies took a report a residence on Summerset Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual attempted to gain forced entry into the complainant’s residence, but appeared to be unsuccessful. Damage to the residence observed. Complainant reported nothing missing at the time of the report.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 23-year-old Duluth man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Bold Springs Road for Driving While Unlicensed and Failure to Yield following a two-vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries reported.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023



ZONE 6



Vehicle Theft- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20, AW Auto Sales, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking two vehicles on location sometime overnight. A white in color Dodge Challenger and a black in color Dodge Charger were both placed on the National Database as stolen.

Thursday, May 4, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 30-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Alcovy Station Road for an outstanding warrant out for Probation Violation out of Walton County.



ZONE 3



Suspicious Vehicle- Deputies took a report in the area of Oakland Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual wearing a ski mask and riding a black in color dirt bike almost struck her and her children while getting off the school bus. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with the individual.



ZONE 7



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Atha Circle in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual(s) taking the complainant’s packages from their residence, opening them, and throwing the unwanted items in the bushes. Extra patrol requested in reference to the incident.

Friday, May 5, 2023



ZONE 4



Hit and Run Accident- Deputies took a report in the area of Michael Road and Highway 78 in reference to an unknown individual in a green in color GMC Sierra striking the complainant’s vehicle around 8:25am and fleeing the scene of the accident.



ZONE 5

Theft Report- Deputies took several reports in the area of Richmond Place in reference to several complaints of an unknown individual taking mail from mailboxes in the area. Extra patrol requested in reference to the issue.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 49-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Claude Brewer Road for an outstanding warrant out of Sandy Springs.



Arrest- 33-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Windermere Drive for Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree following a dispute.

Saturday, May 6, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 62-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Social Circle Jersey Road and Greendale Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and No License Plate following a traffic stop.



Arrest- 48-year-old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Monroe Jersey Road for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County.



ZONE 3



Arrest- 40-year-old Athens woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear out of Walton County.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 45-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 for an outstanding warrant for a Probation Violation out of Walton County.



Sunday, May 7, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest- 33-year-old Athens man was arrested at a residence on Squirrel Hollow Drive for an outstanding warrant out of Jasper County following a suspicious person call.