WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle; disputes and traffic stops result in slew of arrests

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 19 – 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022



ZONE 6

Arrest- 36-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 36-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree following a dispute.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022



ZONE 3

Arrest- 40-year-old Athens man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Fleeing to Elude, Failure to Maintain Lane, Speeding, and two counts of Endangering a Child following a vehicle pursuit.

Arrest- 41-year-old Madison man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6

Arrest- 38-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Following Too Closely following a two vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries reported.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 26-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Simple Assault and Reckless Conduct following a dispute.



ZONE 5

Arrest- 30-year-old Lawrenceville woman was arrested for Loitering and Prowling following a suspicious person call.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022



ZONE 1

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Hightower Trail in reference to an unknown individual entering the complainant’s camper sometime between 3:00pm and 4:00pm. Nothing appeared to be missing at the time of the report.

Arrest- 19-year-old Oxford man was arrested for Marijuana Less Than an Ounce, two counts Obstruction, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Simple Battery following a dispute.

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 21-year-old Athens man was arrested for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 52-year-old Oxford woman was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Dim Headlights, Possession of THC Wax, and Possession of Marijuana less than an Ounce following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 63-year-old Oxford man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County following a dispute.

Arrest- 43-year-old Monroe woman was arrested for Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 3

Arrest- 50-year-old Athens man was arrested for Driving on a Suspended License and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 21-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Possession of THC Wax and Improper Turn following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5

Arrest- 21-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Following Too Closely following a two vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries reported.



ZONE 6

Arrest- 47-year-old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 24-year-old Sandy Springs woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Fulton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested for two counts of Reckless Conduct and Discharging a Firearm While Under the Influence following a report of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a residential area causing damage.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022



ZONE 6

Arrest- 22-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving on a Suspended License following a suspicious vehicle call.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 36-year-old Covington man was arrested for Seatbelt Violation, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3

Arrest- 39-year-old Winder man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Brandi Lane in reference to an unknown individual taking a 2001 Jeep Cherokee from the location sometime between August 1st and August 31st, 2022. The Jeep was put on the national database as stolen.

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Briscoe Drive in reference to an unknown individual entering complainant’s unlocked vehicle and taking several items sometime between 1:00am and 12:00pm.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 32-year-old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a dispute.