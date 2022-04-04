WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle recovered and suspects tracked and arrested following a crash

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, March 28 to Sunday, April 3, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, March 28th, 2022



ZONE 3

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report in the area of Laboon Cemetery Road and Jones Wood Road in reference to the complainant reporting two gates being severely damaged in the area.



Arrest- 19-year-old Loganville man was arrested on Highway 83 near Good Hope General Store for Driving with a Suspended License and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 37-year-old Austell man was arrested on Highway 11 near Smile Mart for Driving with a Suspended License, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Defective Equipment following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 52-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Parkplace for a warrant out of Walton County for Contempt of Court.

Tuesday, March 29th, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- 69-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Whitney Road for Family Violence Simple Battery following a dispute



ZONE 5

Arrest- A 49-year-old Winder man was arrested on Stone Gate Way for Driving under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle report.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 22-year-old Loganville man was arrested on Magnolia Way for Possession of Schedule II Drugs after being reported passed out in a vehicle in the cul de sac.

Thursday, March 31st, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- 24-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Wildwood Way for Criminal Trespass after she was previously warned to not go back to the residence.



ZONE 5



Arrest– 46-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Forest Falls Drive for a valid Theft of Services warrant out of Walton County.

Friday. April 1st, 2022

Zone 4



Hit and Run- Deputies took a report on Shoal Creek Road in reference to a hit and run. Georgia State Patrol worked the scene. Driver was located and cited by Georgia State Patrol.

Saturday. April 2nd, 2022

Zone 5



Dispute- 36-year-old Loganville man and 34-year-old Loganville woman were arrested at a residence on Windridge Drive for Family Violence Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd degree following a physical dispute.



Agency Assist- Barrow County began a vehicle pursuit out of their county bearing a stolen license plate out of DeKalb County. The vehicle pursuit continued into Walton County where the vehicle crashed in the area of Highway 81 and Shiloh Road. Georgia State Patrol responded to the wreck. Barrow County and Walton County K9 responded to track the suspects. A 30-year-old Dacula man and 42-year-old Atlanta man were apprehended then transported to Barrow County.

Sunday. April 3rd, 2022

ZONE 3



Dispute- 39-year-old Monroe woman was charged at a residence on Laboon Road with Family Violence Battery following a physical dispute.



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Shiloh Road in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown suspect attempting to steal an ATV from location after breaking into the complainant’s shed.