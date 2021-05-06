WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle recovered; another catalytic converter stolen

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, April 26 to Sunday, May 2, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, April 26, 2021

ZONE 6

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at Classic Auto Sales on Highway 20 in reference to complainant reporting someone had stolen the catalytic converter from a vehicle on the property.

Prowler– Deputies took a report at a residence on Youth Monroe Road in reference to complainant reporting unknown individuals walking around their house and jiggling the doorknob. Deputies thoroughly searched the area, but no contact was made.



Tuesday, April 27, 2021

ZONE 2

Arrest– A 62-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Hawkins Academy Road on an outstanding warrant out of Newton County.

ZONE 7

Arrest– A 44-year-olf Oxford man was arrested at the Oxford Shell on Highway 81 on an outstanding warrant out of Dekalb County following a suspicious vehicle report.

Hit and Run– Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road in reference to a complainant reporting an unknown individual in a red or maroon in color Chevy truck striking the complainant’s vehicle and fleeing the scene.



Wednesday, April 28, 2021

ZONE 1

Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on McKayla Court in reference to a complainant reporting someone had stolen items from the bed of their truck around 7:00 am on Monday, April 19.

Hit and Run– Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Highway 138 and Old Highway 138 in reference to an unknown individual in a black in color Ford passenger vehicle striking the complainant’s vehicle and fleeing the scene.



Thursday, April 29, 2021

ZONE 2

Arrest– A 54-year-old Rutledge man was arrested in the area of Highway 278 and the Morgan County Line for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 4

Hit and Run– Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road in reference to a complainant reporting someone striking their vehicle and leaving the scene. Georgia State Patrol later found and arrested the individual.

ZONE 7

Damage to Property– Deputies took a report at a residence on Averys Walk in reference to a complainant reporting someone had busted one of their car windows between the hours of 10 pm on Wednesday, April 28 and 7:00 am on Thursday, April 29.

Friday, April 30, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 33-year-old Clarkesville was arrested at a residence on Social Circle Road for an outstanding warrant out of Habersham County following a dispute.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 28-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Truck Stop for Possession of Percocet and an outstanding warrant out of Monroe Police Department following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 41-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 at the Maxey Mart for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Methamphetamine, and three outstanding warrants out of Henry County following being found at the business after hours.



ZONE 6



Recovered Vehicle- Deputies responded to Co Parts in the area of Highway 20 in reference to a 2015 green in color Chevrolet Sonic passenger vehicle on location. The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen out of Mariette Police Department. Deputies took the vehicle into custody.

Saturday, May 1, 2021



ZONE 6



Citation- A resident who lives on Broadnax Drive was cited for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.



Arrest-A 50-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 at New Horizon Recovery for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County and an outstanding warrant out of Dekalb County following a dispute.

Sunday, May 2, 2021



ZONE 3



Burglary- Deputies responded to a business on Pannell Road, C & D Scapes, in reference to an unknown individual making forced entry into a barn on location around 3:00 am. Deputies thoroughly checked the area but had no contact with anyone. Nothing reported missing. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene investigating the incident.



ZONE 5



Arrest – A 23-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Forest Falls Drive for Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.