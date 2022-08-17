WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle recovered, drag racing in church parking lot and slew of arrests

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, August 1, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- 36-year-old Reynolds man was arrested at a residence on George Williams Road for Obstruction of an Officer and Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree following a dispute.



Recovered Vehicle- Deputies recovered a stolen 2005 Chrysler Town and Country in the area of Walker Park and Alton Green Road around 4:00am. Vehicle returned stolen out of the city of Winder. Vehicle was towed and turned over to their jurisdiction.



Arrest- A Bethlehem and a Houston man, both 19, were arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Walker Park Drive following a traffic stop. One was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession of THC Oil, Improper Passing, Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 21, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The other was arrested for Possession of THC Oil.

Tuesday, August 2, 2022



ZONE 7



Firearms Complaint- Deputies responded to the area of Kathleen Lane in reference to a complaint of firearms being discharged around 9:45pm. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but everything appear to be okay.

Wednesday, August 3, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest- A man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Lakeside Boulevard for Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Cocaine, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance, and a Vehicle Light Violation following a traffic stop.

Thursday, August 4, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 36-year-old Rutledge man was arrested in the area of Georgia 12 and Oasis Store for an outstanding warrant out of Bartow County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- Deputies responded to a church on Cornish Mountain Church Road, Cornish Mountain Baptist Church, in reference to a complaint of vehicle drag racing in the church parking lot. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone. However, the deputies observed evidence of burnouts being done. Extra patrol in reference to the incident.



Arrest- A 27-year-old Covington woman was arrested at a residence on Woodchase Drive for an outstanding warrant out of Fulton County following a dispute.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 36-year-old Watkinsville man was arrested in the area of Georgia 10 and Snip Dillard Road for Impeding the Flow of Traffic, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Old Highway 138 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a firearm from the residence sometime between 8:00am July 28th and 3:00pm August 4th. Firearm was placed on the national database as stolen.

Friday, August 5, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 27-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Carriage Court for an outstanding warrant out of Monroe Police Department following a dispute.



Arrest- An 18-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Double Spring Road for Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, and Open Container following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 17-year-old Dacula man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bullock Bridge Road for Failure to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle and Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop.

Saturday, August 6, 2022



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 52-year-old Florida man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Bailey Circle for and outstanding warrant out of Broward County Florida following a traffic stop.

Sunday, August 7, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 32-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Fox Valley Drive for Violation of a Family Violence Order following being on location in violation of a protection order.



Arrest- A 34-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Highway 81 for False Imprisonment following a dispute.