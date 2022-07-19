WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle, stolen gun, theft report and slew of arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, July 6 to Thursday, July 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 58-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Cown Road and Maple Creek Drive for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 46-year-old Florida man was arrested in the area of Taylor Drive for outstanding warrants out of Fort Myers Florida following a suspicious person call.

Thursday, July 7, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Jersey Covington Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took numerous items by making forced entry into a shed on location.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 36-year-old Norcross woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Double Springs Road for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bullock Bridge Road for Driving Under the Influence and Open Container following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 35-year-old Loganville woman and a 28-year-old Ringold man were arrested in the area of Highway 81 near Mr. Jeff’s Gas Station following a suspicious person(s) call. The woman was arrested for Obstruction of an Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. The man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Recovered Vehicle- Deputies recovered a white in color 2016 Subaru WRX in the area of Highway 20 at a business, Coparts, that was showing stolen out of Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, July 8, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 39-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Cheek Road for Simple Battery and two counts of Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree following a dispute.

Saturday, July 9, 2022



ZONE 6



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Greens Mill Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle and took several items sometime between 10:00pm July 8th and 7:30am July 9th.

Monday, July 11, 2022



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 21-year-old and a 20 year-old Norcross resident were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Youth Monroe Road following a traffic stop. The 21-year-old was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Driving While Unlicensed, and Impeding the flow of traffic and the 20-year-old was arrested for Possession of Cocaine.

ZONE 7



Arrest- A 17-year-old resident was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Forrester Cemetery Road for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC Oil with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Headlight Violation following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 37-year-old Oxford man was arrested at a residence on Cannon Farm Road for Aggravated Stalking.



Arrest- A 28-year-old Covington resident was arrested at a residence on Alcovy Station Road for Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a dispute.



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Navaho Trial in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took items from outside the garage at the complainant’s residence sometime between 9:00am and 6:45pm July 12th.



ZONE 4



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Summerset Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a 9mm Taurus firearm from the complainant’s vehicle sometime between 12:00pm June 5thand 6:00pm July 12th. Firearm was placed on the National Database as stolen.



Arrest- A 28-year-Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on James Huff Road for Criminal Trespass, Simple Assault, and Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 35-year-old Braselton resident was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Wagon Trail for Driving Under the Influence and a Headlight Violation following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 29-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Forrester Cemetery Road for an outstanding warrant out of Madison County following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 28-year-old Decatur man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Center Hill Church Road for Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop.

Arrest- A 49-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Centerhill Church Road and North Sharon Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Loganville Police Department following a single vehicle accident with no injuries reported.

Thursday, July 14, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 39-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Magnolia Way for Battery following a dispute