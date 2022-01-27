WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle; suspicious person; prowler turns out to be checking up on suspected cheating boyfriend

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, January 24th, 2022



ZONE 5



Prowler report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bold Springs Road in reference to the complainant reporting that they heard male voices outside their residence, and someone was attempting to turn their doorknob around 3:30am on Tuesday, January 24th. The area was checked with no contact with anyone.



Suspicious person- Deputies took a report in the area of Bold Springs Road and Hickory Grove Church Road in reference to an unknown person found walking in the area after deputies responded to a prowler call. The unknown person denied approaching houses or turning doorknobs. The unknown person was given a ride to the Barrow County line. Barrow County Sheriff Office was advised.



Prowler report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Waterford Lane in reference to the complainant reporting that a male in a black hoodie got into a maroon Dodge Charger after their daughter saw the male looking into her window. Contact was made with the vehicle, and deputies identified the occupant. The male stated he suspected his boyfriend was cheating on him, and it was pinging at that location. He later checked Snapchat maps again, and it was showing two doors down. The complainant did not wish to press charges.



ZONE 6



Theft report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to the complainant reporting their 2013 Chevy Malibu was stolen out of Cobb County between 12:00pm and 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 24th. Appropriate agencies were advised.

Tuesday. January 25th, 2022

ZONE 5



Arrest- 23 year old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe and Highway 78 for a probation violation following a traffic stop.