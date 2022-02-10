WCSO Alerts: Suspects in stolen vehicle burglarize local stores in Walton and Newton County

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday – Tuesday, February 7 – 8, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday. February 7th, 2022



ZONE 2



Burglary report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 278 in reference to the complainant reporting two unknown males burglarizing their store by pulling out the window with a crowbar around 1:30am on February 7th. The unknown males stole cigarettes, lottery tickets, and cash from the store, and burglarized two other stores in Newton County following this account. The suspects were driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee which was later entered on Georgia Crime Information Center as stolen. The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) responded.



ZONE 4

Arrest- A 55-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cattle Barn Road with Trafficking Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Theft report- Deputies took a report on Heritage Parkway near the intersection of Garrett Road in reference to the complainant reporting that their yellow disc golf basket was taken with no known suspects between 3:30pm on February 6th and 9:00am on February 7th.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 46-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Tom Brewer Road for Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug related objects, Expired Tag, and Suspended Registration following a traffic stop.

Tuesday. February 8th, 2022



ZONE 4

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Clarence Odum Road in reference to the complainant reporting their Smith & Wesson Hand Gun was taken around 9:00am on February 8th. The weapon was placed on Georgia Crime Information Center as stolen.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 31-year-old Covington man was arrested by Rockdale County and was turned over to the Walton County Sheriff Office for a Probation Violation and Possession of Methamphetamine.