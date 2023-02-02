WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sunday, January 8, 2023

ZONE 3

Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Blasingame Road for Terroristic Threats and Acts following a dispute.

ZONE 6

Arrest – 64-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on New Hope Church Road for Battery following a dispute.

Monday, January 9, 2023

ZONE 7

Arrest – 36-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Atha Circle for an outstanding Theft by Taking warrant out of Walton County.

Stolen Vehicle – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 (Atlanta Premium Cars) in reference to an unknown individual stealing a 2007 F-350 between 9:00pm on January 8 and 1:30pm on January 9. Truck was listed on the national system as stolen.

Arrest – 22-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Hwy 138 and Nunnally Farm Road for Driving on a Suspended License following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

ZONE 1

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Boxwood Drive in reference to an unknown individual stealing a firearm sometime between December 14 and December 16, 2022. Firearm was placed on the national system as stolen.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 22-year-old Toccoa man was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road and Charleston Avenue for an outstanding Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop.

Arrest – 54-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of New Hope Church Road and Double Springs Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Arrest – Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Conyers Road and Main Street. 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana. 18-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Headlights Violation.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

ZONE 3

Arrest – 26-year-old Social Circle man was arrested at a business on Walnut Avenue (BP Gas Station) for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of THC Wax, Possession of Oxycodone, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a Suspicious Person call.

Friday, January 13, 2023

ZONE 3

Arrest – 27-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and LKQ for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 59-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Windridge Drive for Simple Assault following a dispute.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 57-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Church Way for an outstanding Probation Violation out of Walton County.

Arrest – 44-year-old Decatur man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Smile Mart for Possession of Xanax, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Contraband Across Guard Line following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 34-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road for an outstanding Terroristic Threats and Acts warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest – 42-year-old Port Charlotte, FL, man was arrested at a business on Highway 20 (Country Store) for outstanding warrants out of Walton County following a Suspicious Vehicle call. He was arrested for two outstanding Failure to Appear warrants, two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, two counts of Driving without a License, and Following Too Closely.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

ZONE 6

Arrest – 38-year-old Rincon man was arrested at a residence on Magnolia Drive for Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving on a Suspended License, and Failure to Use Turn Signal following a traffic stop.