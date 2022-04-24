WCSO ALERTS: Theft of catalytic converters continue to plague the area

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, April 18 to Thursday, April 28, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday – April 18th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 36-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Good Hope Road on Newton County Warrant after being found on location.

ZONE 4

Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Highway 78 in reference to catalytic converters being stolen from several vehicles on location.

ZONE 5

Theft Report- Deputies took a report in the area of Charmond Drive the complainant reporting flooring stolen from the location over the weekend. House is under construction.

Zone 7

Arrest- A 29-year-old of Athens was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Michael Etchison Road for Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a traffic stop. He was later charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Meth, and Contraband across the Guard Line.

Tuesday – April 19th, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest- 34-year-old Oxford man and 47-year-old Monroe man were arrested in the area of Harris Rockmore Road and Harris Rockmore Loop for Probation Violations following a traffic stop.

ZONE 2

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at the Recycling Center in reference to a catalytic converters being cut out from a vehicle.

ZONE 4

Suspicious Person- Deputies took a report in the area of Jones Holly Road and Highway 186 in reference to numerous complainants reporting a black male with black shirts and no shirt ringing door bells in the area. The male was identified. It was found that he has numerous warrants out.

Zone 6

Arrest- A 26-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for Driving under the Influence of Drugs following a traffic stop.

Wednesday – April 20th, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest- A 46-year-old Walnut Grove man was arrested in the area of Ammons Bridge Road for a Probation Violation out of Newton County following a suspicious person call.

ZONE 2

Theft Report- Deputies took a report on Adamson Drive at the Department of Transportation in reference to catalytic converters being stolen from several vehicles on location.

ZONE 7

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report on Highway 81 at The Orchard in reference to the complaint reporting their vehicle was damaged last week while on location.

Thursday. April 21th, 2022

ZONE 2

Arrest- A 42-year-old Hiram man was arrested in the area if Highway 11 near Truck Stop for Driving While License Suspended and various drug related charges following a suspicious person call.

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 20-year-old Madison man was arrested in the area of Poplar Street for Driving under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident.

ZONE 5

Arrest- 21-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Boss Circle for Loitering and Prowling following a suspicious person call.

Suspicious Person- Deputies took a report on Highway 78 near On Stage School of Dance in reference to a white male acting suspicious on location. The male was gone in a white Hyundai when deputies arrived.