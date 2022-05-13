WCSO Alerts: Theft of dirtbike, guns, other items reported, stolen vehicle recovered, entering autos and slew of other

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, May 2 – Sunday, May 8, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, May 2, 2022



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 32-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of New Hope Church Road and Troy Smith Road for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Secure Load, Driving Without a Class A (CDL) License, and Defective Tires following a two vehicle accident worked by Georgia State Patrol. No life threatening injuries reported.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 34-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 near Mr. Jeff’s for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 51-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Centerhill Church Road and Green Road for Driving Under the Influence and Open Container following a stop at a Safety Check.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 21-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 near Walnut Grove Elementary School for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 20-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Maple Creek Avenue for Obstruction of an Officer and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.

ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies responded to a residence on Pine Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual in an older model dark in color Chevrolet pick-up truck taking items from the complainant’s residence around 3:30 pm. Items were located in a ditch on the side of the road. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 34-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Old Highway 138 and Cannon Farm Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce following contact at a Safety Check.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Irvin Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking three firearms from the complainant’s vehicle sometime between 4:30pm May 2ndand 6:00pm May 3rd. Firearms were placed on the national database as stolen.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 41-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Stewart Road for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.

Thursday, May 5, 2022



ZONE 6



Recovered Vehicle- Deputies responded to the area of Sunny Hill Drive in reference to a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado stolen out of Newton County possibly on location. Deputies recovered the vehicle and turned it over to Newton County.



Arrest- A 31-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Carmon Park Court for Giving False Information to Officers and Possession/Manufacture/Sale of False Identification Cards following a traffic stop.

Friday, May 6, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 42-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Cannon Farm Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine, Open Container, and Seatbelt Violation following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Harry Arnold Road for an outstanding warrant out of Hall County following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at the Chevron Gas Station on Bold Springs Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual busting out the complainant’s window and taking items from the complainant’s vehicle around 3:20pm. Law enforcement deputies reviewed the video footage from the gas station and they observed an unidentified individual break the window of the complainant’s vehicle. The suspect was then observed going inside and taking a bag containing tools. Complainant was possibly cased and followed from Buford due to the complainant reporting they work on ATM Machines.



Stolen Motorcycle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 11 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking the complainants 2022 Honda dirt bike from the complainant’s opened garage sometime overnight. Dirt bike was placed on the National Database as stolen. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 29-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Karlee Boulevard for Reckless Conduct and Discharging a Firearm on a Highway after disabling his vehicle by hitting a curb.



Arrest- A 32-year-old Auburn man was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road and Broadnax Mill Road for Trafficking Methamphetamine following contact at a Safety Check.



Arrest- Walton Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol arrested a 42-year-old Monroe man in the area of Highway 138 and HD Atha Road for Fleeing to Elude, No Insurance, and Expired/No Tag following a brief vehicle pursuit.

Saturday, May 7, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 29-year-old Mableton man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Pleasant Valley Road for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County following a Suspicious Person call.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 46-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Mountain Creek Church Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 22-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Woodlake Baptist Church for Driving Under the Influence and Seatbelt Violation following contact at a Safety Check.



Arrest- A 48-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Woodlake Baptist Church for Driving Under the Influence following contact at a Safety Check.

Sunday, May 8, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 62-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Lower Jersey Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a dispute.



Arrest- A 33-year-old Covington resident was arrested at the Oxford Shell Gas Station on Highway 81 for Driving Under the Influence following being found asleep in the vehicle after hours.



ZONE 2



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Alcovy Station Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking equipment from a job site at the residence sometime between 5:30pm April 30th and 6pm May 8th.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Roscoe Davis Road for an outstanding warrant out of Alabama following a dispute.



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a residence on Troy Smith Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gaining forced entry in to the complainant’s residence and taking several items from the residence sometime between 10:00am and 8:00pm. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 33-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Nunnally Farms Road for Driving Under the Influence following a Suspicious Vehicle call