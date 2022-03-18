WCSO Alerts: Traffic stop for speeding ends with DUI arrest, woman charged with child endangerment/DUI after crash, property damaged during church event

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, March 4 – Thursday, March 10, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday. March 4th, 2022



ZONE 2

Arrest- 26-year-old Athens man was arrested at the Walton County Sheriff Office for an outstanding simple assault warrant out of Jackson County.



ZONE 3



Arrest- 38-year-old Monroe man was arrested on James Huff Road near Walton Inn for an outstanding Probation Warrant out of Wilkinson County.

Zone 7



Arrest- 42-year-old Dallas woman was arrested for criminally trespassing after she was asked to leave multiple times by employees at two separate businesses on Highway 81.

Saturday. March 5TH, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 38-year-old Athens man was arrested on Highway 78 near LKQ for speeding and Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 19-year-old Loganville man was arrested at the Walton County Sheriff Office for Battery on Domestic Violence Warrant. He was also served with a Temporary Protection Order.

ZONE 4

Theft- Deputies took a report at a residence on Fairview Drive in reference to the complainant reporting a package was missing from the complainant’s porch.

ZONE 5

Suspicious Activity- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bullock Drive in reference to the complainant reporting that a truck drove through the complainant’s yard, and left. Extra patrol was requested.

ZONE 6

Arrest- A 32-year-old McDonough man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Sunny Hill Drive for speeding and Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Sunday. March 6th, 2022



ZONE 3



Theft report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 83 in reference to the complainant reporting an unlocked shed was entered and several power tools were stolen within the past week.



Arrest- 35-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Harry Arnold Drive for aggravated assault following a dispute with his wife.



ZONE 6

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Center Hill Church Road in reference to the complainant reporting a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on location.



ZONE 7



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a church on Old Mill Lane in reference to property damaged during a church event.

Monday. March 7th, 2022

ZONE 6

Illegal Dumping- Deputies took a report in the area of Harrison Shoals Road and Miller Bottom Road in reference to a complainant reporting an ongoing issue with trash being dumped overnight.

Tuesday. March 8th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 31-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Pannell Road and Pleasant Valley Road for Driving under the Influence, Child Endangerment and related traffic charges following a single vehicle accident.

ZONE 5

Arrest- A 31-year-old Lawrenceville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Jack Pittman Road for possession of Heroin, Possession of Meth, and Drug Related Objects following a suspicious vehicle. She also has an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Gwinnett County.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 43-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of New Horizon and Wagon Trail for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County

Wednesday. March 9th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 36-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on E Washington Street for a Probation Violation out of Walton County.

ZONE 5

Arrest- 36-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Grady Street for an outstanding warrant.

Thursday. March 10th, 2022

ZONE 1

Theft Report- Deputies took a report in reference to the complainant reporting a company trailer was stolen from the area of Alcovy Station and Jersey Convington Road. The trailer was place on Georgia Crime Information Center.

Arrest- 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested at Highway 138 near Forrester Cemetery for an outstanding Child Support Obligations warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest- A 29-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Double Springs and New Hope Church Road by Georgia State Patrol for Driving under the Influence and an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a two vehicle accident.

ZONE 6

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at FED Storage in reference to the complainant reporting the complainant’s RV was scratched, gouging and the driver side mirror was missing.

Arrest- 22-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Claude Brewer Road for aggravated assault following a dispute with a family member where she threatened them with a knife.