WCSO Alerts: Trailer and bobcat stolen and arrests for DUI; stalking; shooting at a moving vehicle, more…

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 20 – Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, January 20, 2023

ZONE 2

Arrest – 26 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Arnold Dairy Farm Road and McGarity Road for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest – 55 year old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Highway 20 for Battery following a dispute.

Saturday, January 21, 2023

ZONE 4

Arrest – 50 year old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Louise Drive for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, Open Container, and an outstanding warrant out of Winder Police Department following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest – Deputies took a report in the area of Grady Smith Road and Oak Ridge Lane in reference to an individual shooting at a moving vehicle. 22 year old Loganville man was later arrested for two counts of Aggravated Assault.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 24 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Wagon Trail for Simple Battery, Battery, and three counts of Cruelty to Children following a dispute.

Sunday, January 22, 2023

ZONE 2

Arrest – 27 year old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Social Circle Fairplay Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant.

ZONE 3

Arrest – 33 year old Grayson man was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 41 year old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of New Hope Church Road and Double Springs Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a vehicle accident.

ZONE 6

Arrest – 41 year old Bishop woman was arrested at a business on Highway 78 and Sardis Church Road (Chevron) for Driving Under the Influence, Driving on a Suspended License, and Headlight Violation following a domestic dispute.

Monday, January 23, 2023

ZONE 3

Arrest – 46 year old Monroe man was arrested for Reckless Driving and Disorderly Conduct following a Damage to Property call at a residence on Cheek Road.

ZONE 7

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Valley Drive in reference to an unknown individual entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing a wallet sometime between 11:00pm on January 22, and 6:00am on January 23.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

ZONE 2

Arrest – Two 51 year old Social Circle men were arrested at a residence on Poplar Avenue for outstanding Probation Violation warrants out of Walton County.

ZONE 3

Arrest – 21 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Navaho Trail for Battery following a dispute.

ZONE 6

Arrest – 33 year old Monroe man was arrested at a business on Highway 81 (A&A Mini Storage) for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Theft of Services following a Suspicious Person call.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 36 year old Covington man was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

ZONE 3

Arrest – 73 year old Lilburn man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Unisia Drive for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a vehicle accident.

ZONE 7

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Maes Overlook in reference to an unknown individual entering the property sometime between 6:00pm on January 24 and 7:30am on January 25, and taking construction materials.

Arrest – 31 year old McDonough man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 (Grove Wine and Spirits) for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property following a traffic stop.

Thursday, January 26, 2023

ZONE 1

Arrest – 31 year old Lawrenceville woman was arrested for an outstanding Aggravated Stalking warrant.

ZONE 4

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to a trailer and Bobcat being stolen from the location. 44 year old Monroe man was later given a Criminal Trespass citation from the location.

ZONE 6

Theft Report – Deputies responded to the area of Highway 81 in reference to an unknown individual entering a cell station and taking multiple items sometime between January 18 and January 26.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 51 year old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Guthrie Cemetery Road for Aggravated Stalking following a call for a Violation of a Restraining Order.

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Center Hill Church Road in reference to an unknown individual entering the property sometime between January 24 and January 26, and taking a vehicle battery.