WCSO Alerts: Trailer stolen; vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, May 11 – Sunday May 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, May 11, 2023



ZONE 1



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Overlook Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual cut the lines to the air conditioning unit and took the unit from a new building sometime between 6:30pm May 10th and 11:30am May 11th. Air condition unit was placed on the National Database as stolen.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 40-year-old Winder male was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and H D Atha Circle for Giving False Information to Law Enforcement, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Saturday, May 13, 2023



ZONE 5



Arrest- 27-year-old Grayson male was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for Obstruction and Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.

Sunday, May 14, 2023



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Harry Arnold Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainants 2023 25ft Trailer from the location sometime overnight. Trailer was placed on the National Database as stolen.



ZONE 4



Arrest- 22-year-old Greenville South Carolina male was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Unisia Drive for Reckless Driving and Fleeing to Elude following a brief vehicle pursuit which ended in a single vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.



Arrest- 32-year-old Monroe female was arrested in the area of Mount Vernon Church for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- 18-year-old Loganville male was arrested in the area of Lee Byrd Road for Driving Under the Influence and a Seatbelt Violation following a traffic stop.



