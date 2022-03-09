WCSO Alerts: Vehicle pursuit; church vandalized with graffiti; arrest for THC edibles and other drugs and catalytic convertor theft

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to Monday, March 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday. March 1st, 2022



ZONE 4



Arrest- 60-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Mt Vernon Road and Old Athens Highway for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a suspicious person call.

ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bullock Drive in reference to the complainant reporting someone entered the complainant’s residence and took several items including the complainant’s 2021 Harley Davidson sometime between 7:00pm March 1st and 3:30am March 2nd. Vehicle placed on National Database as stolen.



Arrest- A 37-year-old Grayson resident was arrested in the area of Valley Court and Forest Falls Drive for Driving under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce following a Suspicious Vehicle call.



Zone 7



Arrest- A 29-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery and Park Street for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, Reckless Driving, Running a Stop Sign, Passing on Solid Yellow, Improper Tag, No Insurance, No County Decal, Driving While License Suspended, No Drivers License, Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Defective Tires following a vehicle pursuit.



Arrest– 54-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Nunnally Court for Battery, Simple Battery, and Cruelty to Children following a dispute.

Wednesday. March 2nd , 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 47-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of West Spring Street near Haven Inn for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 31-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Pamela Court for Simple Battery following a dispute.

Thursday. March 3rd, 2022

ZONE 4

Arrest- 39-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Summerset Drive for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County.

ZONE 6

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at Centerhill Baptist Church in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown individual had vandalized the church by spray-painting the word “KOTORON” on the sidewalk and on the side of the building.

Friday, March 4, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 26-year-old Athens man was arrested on South Madison Avenue at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office after turning himself in on an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 38-year-old Monroe man was arrested on James Huff Road at the Walton Inn for an outstanding warrant out of Wilkinson County.



ZONE 5



Suspicious Person- Deputies responded to the area of Maple Cove Court in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual was walking through the complainant’s yard around 10:30pm. Deputies made contact with the individual and they were issued a Criminal Trespass citation for the residence.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 41-year-old Dallas, Georgia woman was arrested at a gas station on Highway 81, EZ Stop, for Criminal Trespass following several calls where the female was found at the business after being advised not to return.



Arrest- A 49-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138, near A&R Rental, for Possession of THC Edibles, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Speeding following a traffic stop.

Saturday, March 5, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 43-year-old Conyers man was arrest in the area of Highway 81, near the Newton County Line, for two outstanding Deposit Account Fraud warrants out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 19-year-old Loganville man was arrested on South Madison Avenue, at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, after turning himself in for an outstanding Battery warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest- A 38-year-old David Aldrich was arrested in the area of Highway 78, near LKQ, for Driving Under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Fairview Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a package from the complainant’s front porch sometime throughout the day.



ZONE 5



Suspicious Activity- Deputies responded to the area of Bullock Drive around 8:30pm in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual drove a dark colored pickup truck through the complainant’s yard and pulled into the complainant’s back yard and left the area. Complainant reporting nothing appeared to be missing at the time of deputy’s arrival. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with the vehicle. Extra patrol requested in reference to this incident.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 32-year-old McDonough man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Sunny Hill Drive for Driving Under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.

Sunday, March 6, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 48-year-old College Park, Georgia man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and HD Atha Road for two counts of Obstruction, a Tail Light Violation, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 83 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took numerous items from the complainant’s unlocked shed sometime between 7:00pm February 27th and 12:00pm March 6th.



Arrest- A 35-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Harry Arnold Road for Aggravated Assault and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a dispute.



Arrest- A 46-year-old Social Circle was arrested at a residence on Browning Shoals Road for Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkness, and Terroristic Threats following him calling 911 while intoxicated numerous times.



ZONE 6

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Centerhill Church Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual stole the complainant’s catalytic converter off the complainant’s vehicle some time overnight on March 2nd.

Monday, March 7, 2022



ZONE 5

Arrest- A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested by Georgia State Patrol in the area of Lee Peters and New Hope Church Road for Driving Under the Influence following a single vehicle accident with no injuries.