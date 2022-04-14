WCSO Alerts: Vehicle reported missing from lot; debit card stolen from mailbox and used; slew of drug arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, April 8 – Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, April 8th, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest– 33-year-old Winterville man was arrested in the area of South Madison Avenue by Clarke County and turned over to our agency for a Probation Violation out of Walton County.



Damage to Property– Deputies took a report in reference to the fence line was found damaged after a vehicle went off the round and left the scene.



ZONE 7



Arrest– 42-year-old Loganville man was arrested for a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Loganville Police Department after a suspicious person call.

Saturday, April 9th, 2022



ZONE 7



Arrest– 31-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Madeline Court for Family Violence charges following a physical dispute.

Sunday, April 10th, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest– 34-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near the H D Atha Shell for Aggravated Assault out of Gwinnett County, Probation Violation out of Cherokee County, and Probation Violation out of Cobb County following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 6



Arrest– 37-year-old Rincon man was arrested at a residence on Crestwood Trail for Possession of Drug Related Objects following a welfare check.



ZONE 7



Arrest– Two Oxford residents were arrested in the area of Old Highway 138 and Cannon Farm Road for Possession of Schedule II Drugs following a traffic stop. One also had a parole warrant, and the other had a warrant out of Rockdale County.



Arrest– A 59-year-old woman from Ballground was arrested in the area of Emmett Still and Sydney Way for Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, and Drugs to be Kept in Original Container following a suspicious vehicle stop.

Monday. April 11th, 2022

ZONE 3



Arrest- 42-year-old Marietta man was arrested in the area of Mount Vernon Road following a dispute.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 20-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Parker Drive for Driving under the Influence, Fleeing, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Fraud- Deputies took a report at a residence on Harrison Shoals Road in reference to the complainant reporting a debit card was stolen from the mailbox and used.

Tuesday. April 12th, 2022

ZONE 5



Arrest- A 48-year-old Statesboro woman was arrested in the area of Double Springs Road and Bullock Bridge Road for Driving under the Influence, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a suspicious vehicle report.



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20 in reference to the complainant reporting a car missing from the business’s lot. Criminal Investigation Division was notified.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 28-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Nunally Way for destroying property on location with juveniles