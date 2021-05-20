WCSO Alerts: Vehicle stolen from Coparts, gun stolen from car and slew of DUI and drug arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alert for the period May 10 – 17, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, May 10, 2021



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bethany Estates Dive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the tag off the complainant’s vehicle sometime between 8am and 4pm.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 59-year-old Athens woman was arrested in the area of Troy Smith Road for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Hit and Run following a single vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries. Georgia State Patrol worked the scene of the accident.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 22-year-old Oxford woman and a 30-year-old Athens man were issued numerous warrants in the area of Old Highway 138 and Hillview Drive following brief vehicle chase that ended in a single vehicle motorcycle accident with non-life threatening injuries to both parties.

-the woman was issued warrants for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

-The man was issued warrants for Fleeing to Elude, Driving While License Suspended, Driving with Suspended Registration, Driving Under the Influence, Driving without Valid Tag, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Soma, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC Edibles, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and Possession of Drug Related Objects.



Arrest- A 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Kathleen Lane for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021



ZONE 5



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 81 in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown individual damaged the complainant’s mailbox sometime between 8am and 10am. Complainant reported this is an ongoing issue.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 29-year-old Loganville man was arrested at the EZ Stop gas station on Highway 81 for Theft by Taking following an investigation were he was identified as the suspect in a theft report at the business.



Arrest- A 25-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Maris Way for two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree and Battery following a dispute.

Thursday, May 13, 2021



ZONE 2



Missing/Stolen Item: Deputies took a report at a residence on Amber Stapp Studdard Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual possibly entered the complainants vehicle and took their firearm sometime between 8 am April 28th and 1 pm May 13th. The firearm was placed on the National Database as missing/stolen.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 22-year-old Loganville resident was arrested in the area of Chandler Road for Driving Under the Influence, Hit and Run, Possession of Liquid THC, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime following a single vehicle accident with no injuries reported.



ZONE 6



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20, Coparts, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a gray in color 2017 Volkswagen Passat from the location sometime between 7am April 23rd and 8:30am May 13th. Vehicle was placed on the National Database as stolen.

Friday, May 14, 2021



ZONE 2



Suspicious Person- Deputies responded to the area of Walnut Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual in a light colored jumpsuit running into the woodline around 6:50 am. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone.



ZONE 5



Suspicious Person- Deputies responded to the area of Grand Vista Lane in reference to a complaint of an unknown individual going door to door soliciting around 1:30pm. Deputies made contact with the individual and they were advised to obtain a permit prior to soliciting.



ZONE 6



Theft- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78, Loganville Truck and RV, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took parts off the complainants truck sometime between 12 am May 10th and 9 am May 14th.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 28-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Leone Avenue and Church Way for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.

Saturday, May 15, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 22-year-old Loganville resident was arrested for Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 3



Suspicious Activity- Deputies took a report at a residence on Corey Creek Drive in reference to complainant reporting the found a spent bullet near the front door of the complainants residence around 2:30pm. Complainant reported they never heard any gunshots. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but everything appeared to be okay.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 24-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Forrester Cemetery Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 27-year-old Newborn man was arrested at a residence on Stewart Road for Criminal Trespass and Driving Under the Influence following a damage to property complaint.

Sunday, May 16, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Louise Drive and Elizabeth Drive for Bribery, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, and Concealed Carry Without a Permit.



ZONE 5



Arrest- Mehmed Zlatic (18 of Loganville) was arrested at a residence on Justin Drive for Aggravated Stalking following being found on location without permission.



ZONE 6



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Ora Circle in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s vehicle sometime between Friday, May 14th and 5 pm Saturday, May 15th. Firearm was placed on the National Database as stolen.

Monday, May 17, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Harry Arnold Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction following a dispute.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 17-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Trotters Drive and Shoal Creek Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a Suspicious Vehicle call.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 40-year-old West Virginia woman was arrested in the area of Nathan Boulevard for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a Damage to Property report.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 41-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Youth Mobile Home Park for Obstruction and two counts of Terroristic Threats and Act following a dispute.