WCSO Alerts: Vehicles stolen, more catalytic convertors stolen, DUI hit and run arrest

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan 18 – 20, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday. January 18th, 2022



ZONE 1



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 in reference to the complainant reporting a 2001 White Chevrolet Truck bearing a dealer tag was stolen from the lot around 9:30am on Tuesday, January 18th.



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 in reference to the complainant reporting a 2003 Pewter Chevrolet Suburban stolen from the business around 11:50am on Tuesday, January 18th.



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Evergreen Drive in reference to the complainant reporting a cellphone and medications missing from their home.



ZONE 5



Theft Report– Deputies took a report in the area of Highway 78 and McDaniel Collison in reference to the complainant reporting a stolen catalytic converter around 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 18th.



ZONE 6



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to the complainant reporting two catalytic converters were stolen from trucks overnight between the hours of 6:00pm on Monday, January 17th and 8:30am on Tuesday, January 18th.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 32-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Travitine Trail for Family Violence and Simple Battery after shoving a family member while disputing.



Wednesday. January 19th, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest– 42-year-old Eatonton man was arrested at a residence on Youth Jersey Road for a Felony Probation Violation out of Seminole County, Florida after broken down vehicle call.



ZONE 2



Arrest- 43-year-old Rutledge man was arrested at a business on Highway 78 for Felony Probation Violation out of Morgan County following an EMS Assist.



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Magnolia Road in reference to the complainant reporting their wallet missing and an unauthorized charge on their bank account.



ZONE 6



Hit and Run- Deputies took a report at a church on Broadnax Mill Road in reference to the complainant reporting a Blue Dodge Ram hitting a Brown Kia Soul. The driver of the Ram left prior to deputies’ arrival. Witnesses provided a vehicle description and tag number. The driver of the Ram, a 52-year-old Loganville man was later located and charged with Driving under the Influence, Open Container, and Hit & Run.

Thursday. January 20th, 2022

ZONE 1



Arrest- 50 year old Jesup, Georgia woman was arrested at a residence on Lower Jersey Road after taking items out of a vehicle.



ZONE 2



Vehicle Accident- Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of East Hightower Trail and Highway 278. The driver fled the scene before the deputies arrived. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Newton County. Georgia State Patrol worked the accident and took warrants for the driver for Driving While Unlicensed and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Newton County will be taking warrants for theft of vehicle as well.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 32 year old Loganville man was arrested for a Probation Violation out of Gwinnett County in the area of Walnut Avenue and Leone Avenue.