WCSO Alerts: Weekend traffic stops net a slew of DUI and drug arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, April 8 – Sunday, April 11, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

ZONE 4

Prowler– Deputies took a report at a residence on Mount Vernon Road in reference to complainant reporting someone looking through their window around 11 p.m. Deputies thoroughly searched the area but no contact was made with the individual.



Friday, April 9, 2021

ZONE 3

Theft– Deputies took a report at Carbo Tech on Highway 11 in reference to complainant reporting copper being taken from the property and damage to the property between Tuesday, February 9 and Friday, April 9, 2021.

ZONE 5

Arrest– A 42-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and the Walker Park Dollar General for Driving Under the Influence following a report.

ZONE 7

Damage to Property– Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 81 in reference to complainant reporting someone damaging their vehicle sometime on Thursday, April 8.

Arrest– A 31-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 137 and Grove Plaza for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Tag Light Violation following a traffic stop.

Arrest– A 22-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Cannon Farm Road and Old Highway 138 for Driving Under the Influence following a road safety check.



Sunday, April 11, 2021

ZONE 1

Arrest– A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road for Failure to Maintain Lane and Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop.

Arrest– A 35-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Ashland Farm Road and Cannon Farm Road for Possession of Marijuana following a road safety check.

ZONE 3

Arrest– A 45-year-old Colbert man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Michael Road for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 34-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Leone Avenue and Church Way on an outstanding warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop