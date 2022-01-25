WCSO Alerts: Windows busted out and items stolen from 3 trucks parked at Hard Labor Creek Reservoir

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports the following Crime Awareness for Community Alerts for the period Friday to Sunday, Jan. 21 – 23, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday. January 21st, 2022



Zone 3



Trespassing– Deputies took a report at a residence on Gene Bell Road in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown person attempting to get into their residence between 10:30pm and 11:00pm on Friday, January 23rd. Extra Patrol was requested.



Zone 5



Arrest– 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Waterford Lane for simple assault and criminal trespass following a domestic dispute.

Saturday. January 22nd, 2022



Zone 2

Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at the Reservoir on Social Circle Fairway Road in reference to the complainant reporting three trucks were entered by busting out windows. A wallet and phone were taken from one vehicle. CSI processed the scene. CID notified. Video surveillance showed two unknown individuals entering the vehicles.



Zone 3



Arrest– A 61-year-old Athens woman was arrested for multiple Driving under the Influence related charges after a single vehicle accident in the area of Unisia Drive and Good Hope Road.



Zone 4



Arrest– 28-year-old Bogart man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and James Huff Road for failure to maintain lane and obstruction following a traffic stop.

Sunday. January 23rd, 2022



Zone 4



Arrest– A 55-year-old Athens man was arrested for Driving with Suspended License and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol following a traffic stop.



Zone 6



Lost Item– – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20 in reference to the complainant reporting a tag missing from a truck on location around 2:15pm on Sunday, January 23rd. Tag placed on Georgia Crime Information Center as lost.