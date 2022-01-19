WCSO Alerts: Woman arrested after attempted assault on her wheelchair bound brother

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Jan. 1 – 13, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Saturday. January 1st, 2022



Zone 5



Arrest– 46-year-old Monroe man and 31 Arcade man were arrested on Madison Ave. for numerous warrants out of Walton County after a suspicious call.



Sunday. January 2nd, 2022



Zone 4



Arrested– A 23-year-old Monroe man was charged with Driving Under the Influence after vehicle crash.



Zone 5



Arrest– A 39-year-old Villa Rica resident was arrested on Bay Creek Chase for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Monday. January 3rd, 2022



Zone 3



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report residence on Locklin Road of a mailbox being struck overnight.



Arrest– 31-year-old Good Hope man was arrested on Old Monroe Highway on parole violation following a 911 hang up.



Zone 4



Arrest– A 48-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of James Huff Road and Walton Inn for disorderly conduct after repeatedly misusing 911.



Zone 7



Damage to Property– Deputies reported a vandalized vehicle at a residence Nunnally Trace.



Tuesday. January 4th, 2022



Zone 3





Arrest- A 54-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of South Madison Ave with Possession of Schedule II drugs and Crossing the Guard Line for an Outstanding Warrant.



Wednesday. January 5th, 2022



Zone 1



Arrest- 41-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area Walnut Grove Road and Paul Smith Road for Parole Violation following a traffic stop.



Zone 5



Arrest– 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Broadnax Mill Road for a valid warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



Thursday January 6th, 2022



Zone 3



Hit and Run- Deputies reported a school zone sign, a garbage can, and mailbox were struck in the area of Gene Bell Road. The vehicle involved was later located in the area of Snows Mill Road and Highway 83.



Zone 6



Stolen Vehicle– Deputies reported a 2022 Palomino Puma 24 trailer camper was taken by a newer white model F250 and an older green Volkswagen convertible at a business in the area of GA 20. Vehicle is listed in the National Data Base as stolen.



Friday. January 7th, 2022



Zone 4



Arrest- 37-year-old Monroe man was transported at a residence on Mountain Creek Church Road to jail without incident in reference to a Federal Probation Warrant.



Zone 7



Arrest- 46-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the Walnut Ave/ Leonne Ave area for a parole warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Saturday. January 8th, 2022



Zone 1



Arrest- 20-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Christ Community Center Church for an FTA warrant of WCSO following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 54-year-old man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Lakeshore Drive for driving under the influence open container and failure to maintain safe lane following a traffic stop.



Zone 4



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cherry Hill Road for obstruction, tampering with evidence, and possession of a Schedule II drug following a traffic stop.



Sunday. January 9th, 2022



Zone 1



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Alcovy Station Road in reference to a complainant reporting someone had stolen the resident’s Quest 5 GSM phone between 9:20pm and 10:20pm on Sunday, January 9th.



Zone 5



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cherry Hill Road for obstruction, tampering with evidence, and possession of a Schedule II drug following a traffic stop.



Zone 7

Damage to Property– Deputies reported in reference to complainant reporting an unknown person threw eggs at their vehicle at Sardis Church and Barrow Road.



Monday. January 10th, 2022



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Clarence Odum Road where it was reported someone had stolen wheels and tires off a 2009 Mercedes.



Zone 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Piney Grove Road where it was reported that someone had stolen several small items from an unlocked vehicle between January 5th and January 9th.



Arrest- A 23-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Mystic Drive following a single vehicle crash for Driving under the Influence, Possession of a Schedule I drug, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Maintain Lane.



Zone 7



Arrest- 32-year-old Monroe male was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for Parole Violation and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon following a dispute.



Damage of Property- Deputies reported at the Papa Johns on Highway 138 in reference to complaint reporting people throwing a bottle into front door of restaurant. The people left location but were later located. Warrants were taken for the two people involved.



Arrest- A 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the Greystone Lane and Greystone Drive area for Driving under the Influence, Stop Sign, and Obstruction following a traffic stop. Multiple charges taken including damage of property at Papa Johns located on Highway 138.



Trespassing- Deputies reported in reference to the complaint of unknown persons walking around the vehicle at their residence in the Stone Walk Area around 2:30pm.



Tuesday. January 11th, 2022



Zone 4



Arrest- 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Shoal Creek Road for Simple assault and Public drunk after trying to assault her brother who is in a wheelchair.



Zone 5



Arrest- 35-year-old Bishop man was arrested at a residence on Highway 11 by Barrow County SO. and turned over for a Probation Violation.



Wednesday. January 12th, 2022



Zone 1



Arrest- A 40-year-old Oxford man was arrested for Pedestrian under the Influence following a suspicious person call.



Thursday. January 13th, 2022



Zone 1



Arrest- A 36-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Michael Etchison Road for Driving under the Influence and open container following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 34-year-old Conyers woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Amber Way for speeding and driving while suspended at a traffic stop.



Zone 5



Arrest- A 39-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Double Springs Road for Driving under the Influence and open container being found parked in the middle of the road.



Arrest– 60-year-old Colbert man arrested in the area of Highway 78 on FTA warrant out of Oglethorpe County after a suspicious person call for walking in the roadway.



Theft Report– Deputies reported a lockbox taken from a vehicle at a residence Providence Club