WCSO Alerts: Woman arrested after second hit and run; man threatened by scammer after falling for e-bay scam

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Friday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest-A 38-year-old Monroe was arrested at a residence on Turkey Mountain Tail for a Violation of a Protection Order following returning to location.



ZONE 6



Theft- Deputies took a report at a residence on Green Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainant’s black and white in color 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle from the residence sometime between 6:00pm November 11th and 2:30pm November 12th. Motorcycle was placed on National Database as stolen.



Scam Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Windermere Drive in reference to complainant reporting they contacted an unknown individual via social media in reference to an ad on Facebook Marketplace about purchasing an item the complainant had seen for sale. The complainant reported the unknown individual claimed to be an employee of eBay, and to purchase the item the complainant had to provide eBay gift cards for the amount of the item being sold. The complainant reported they did so, and after the exchange, the unknown individual informed the complainant it was a scam and threatened the complainant.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 54-year-old Monroe resident was arrested at a residence on Shoal Creek Road for Improper Backing and Fleeing the Scene of an Accident with Damages after being found the suspect of a earlier hit and run accident.



ZONE 5



Extra Patrol- Extra patrol was requested in the area of Park Street in reference to an ongoing issue with speeding vehicles in the area.



Arrest- 52 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Carriage Court for Battery, Simple Assault, and two counts of Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree following a dispute.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 42-year-old Monroe Man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Truck Stop for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale County following a traffic stop.