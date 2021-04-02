WCSO Alerts: Woman arrested at school for DUI, catalytic converter thefts and burglary reports

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Monday, March 29 to Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, March 29, 2021

ZONE 1

Theft– Deputies took a report at Woodlake Baptist Church on Highway 138 in reference to complainant reporting two unknown individuals stealing packages from the property around 7:00pm. Extra patrol was added to the area.

Arrest– A couple from Monroe were arrested in the area of Highway138 and H.D. Atha Road following a traffic stop. The 47-year-old male was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and the 46-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Newton County and was turned over to Newton County without incident.

ZONE 3

Theft Report– Deputies took a report a residence on Harry Arnold Road in reference to complainant reporting someone stealing a rake from their front porch. Deputies thoroughly searched the area, but no contact was made.

ZONE 5

Burglary– Deputies took a report at TruGreen on Bay Creek Church Road in reference to complainant reporting an someone cutting a hole in the fence and stealing four catalytic converters between 5:45 pm on Saturday, March 27 And 7:00 am on Monday, March 28.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 19-year-old was arrested at a residence on Windermere Drive on an outstanding warrant without incident.



Tuesday, March 30, 2021

ZONE 1

Theft Report– Deputies took a report a residence on Nunnally Farm Road in reference to complainant reporting an someone stealing a plant from their back porch between 4 pm and 7:30 pm. Deputies thoroughly searched the area, but no contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle– Deputies took a report at a residence on Amber Hill Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual in a gray in color Nissan passenger vehicle repeatedly driving through the area over the past few days. Extra patrol has been added to the area.

ZONE 3

Arrest– A 30-year-old Winterville resident was arrested at a residence on Hester Town Road on a warrant out of Oglethorpe County following a dispute.

ZONE 6

Arrest– A 22-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Winding Grove Lane for Reckless Conduct following a report.

Arrest– A 35-year-old Loganville man was arrested at Youth First Baptist Church on Broadnax Mill Road for Possession of Schedule 1, Possession of Schedule 2, and Possession of Schedule 4 following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Arrest– A 28-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at Atha Road Elementary for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Child Endangerment following a traffic stop.