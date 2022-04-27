WCSO Alerts: Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Rockdale County patrol vehicle; More catalytic convertor thefts

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, April 22 – Monday, April 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, April 22nd, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 56-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Old Monroe Madison Highway and Gene Bell Road for a Probation Violation out of Walton County.

ZONE 5

Arrest- A 37-year-old Winder woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Raleigh Way for Driving under the Influence after striking a Rockdale County Patrol vehicle.

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Etchinson Road in reference to the complainant reporting unknown subjects threw eggs at their vehicle. Area was checked with no contact.

Arrest- A 31-year-old Athens resident was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bay Creek Church Road for Driving under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 28-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Youth Monroe Road for Drug Related Charges.

Saturday, April 23rd, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 40-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cheek Road for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 31-year-old and 22-year-old Winston Salem, North Carolina men were arrested in the area of Georgia 20 and Centerhill Circle for Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Fleeing after an attempted traffic stop.

Sunday, April 24th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- A 34-year-old Philadelphia, PA man was arrested in the area of Good Hope Road and Gene Bell Road for Pedestrian Under the Influence after walking in the middle of the roadway.

Monday, April 25th, 2022

ZONE 2

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report on Pleasant Valley Road at Clegg Cemetery in reference to damage to a grave stone being reported.

ZONE 5

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Double Springs Road in reference to the complaint reporting their mailbox was struck by a vehicle.

ZONE 6

Theft Report- Deputies took a report on Lance Court at Atlanta Prime Motors in reference to the complainant reporting attempts to remove catalytic converters. One was taken from a truck on location.