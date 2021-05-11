WCSO Alerts: Woman arrested for making a false report of a crime

Tuesday, May 4, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 31-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Jersey Walnut Grove Road and Hightower Ridge Road for Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 52-year-old Covington resident was arrested in the area of Tommy Dillard Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.



Wednesday, May 5, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 19-year-old Social Circle resident was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road for an outstanding warrant out of Social Circle Police Department following a two-vehicle accident with no life-threatening injuries. Accident worked by Georgia State Patrol.



Thursday, May 6, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 59-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Youth Monroe Road for Giving False Information to Deputies and an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 35-year-old Loganville man arrested at a residence on Bunny Court of an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County and Aggravated Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Arrest- Tiffany Cleveland (29 of Oxford) A 29-year-old Oxford woman and a 31-year-old Covington woman were arrested at a residence on Hillview Drive.

-The Oxford woman was arrested for a Felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County

-The Covington woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County



Friday, May 7, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 22-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 near Alcovy River for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 25-year-old Augusta man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 near the EZ Stop for an outstanding warrant out of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop.



Saturday, May 8, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 25-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Unisia Drive for an outstanding warrant out of the Walton County District Attorney’s Office for False Report of a Crime following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 50-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of East Church Street and Poplar Street for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



Sunday, May 9, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 41-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Palmer Drive for Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer following a call for service.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 34-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Oak Ridge Lane for two outstanding warrants out of Walton County fot Battery and Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree.