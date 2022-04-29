WCSO Alerts: Woman falsely reports she shot boyfriend with shotgun; trailer stolen and slew of entering autos

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday, April 26 to Thursday, April 28, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday. April 26th, 2022

ZONE 1

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report in the area of Cannon Court in reference to two vehicles being entered. Firearm was stolen from of the consoles. Criminal Investigation Division notified.

ZONE 6

Suspicious Person- Deputies took a report at a residence on Winding Grove Lane in reference to the complainant reporting someone entered the complainant’s home while he was walking the dog and went through the undergarment drawers. Nothing was reported stolen. Extra Patrol requested.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 19-year-old Shady Dale man was arrested at a residence on Cannon Farm Road for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Newton County during a follow up investigation related to the entering autos.

Entering Auto– Deputies took reports in Cedar Oaks Subdivision in reference to nine residents reporting several vehicles being entered into. Items taken were wallets, backpacks, bill folds, and credit cards. Criminal Investigation Division notified.

Wednesday. April 27th, 2022

ZONE 3

Suspicious Person- Deputies took a report in the area H D Atha Road in reference to the complainant reporting a white man wearing jean shorts, a yellow traffic vest and blue hard hat driving a white van with an orange ladder on top. The man absconded after being confronted by homeowner via Ring. Deputies checked the area but made no contact with the man.

ZONE 3

Arrest- 52-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Peters Cemetery Road for Disorderly Conduct after calling in a violent crime then running from the residence.

Arrest- 34-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Pleasant Valley Road for Simple Battery, Criminal Trespass, and Arson 3rd Degree following a dispute with a family member.

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 81 in reference to the complainant reporting their 2021 6×8 trailer was stolen.

Thursday. April 28th, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 52-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Peters Cemetery Road for False Report of a Crime after she reported she shot her boyfriend in the chest with a shotgun.

ZONE 4

Road Rage – Deputies took a report in the area of Highway 11 and Shoal Creek in reference to the complainant reporting a tall black man possibly in a black Chevy Silverado landscaping truck tailgating the complainant and pointing a firearm at him. Silverado left the area. Deputies patrolled area and had no contact.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 20-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Valley Drive for a Probation Violation Warrant out of Walton County