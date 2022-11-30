WCSO Alerts: Woman picked up on warrant after calling for a ride from the hospital; package stolen from porch

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022



ZONE 3



Arrest – 40-year-old Auburn man was arrested in the area of Unisia Drive and Highway 83 for Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Under the Influence, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, Obstruction of Officer, Driving with a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a vehicle accident.



Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022



ZONE 6



Arrest – 36-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Milton Bryan Drive for Aggravated Assault, Interfering with a 911 Call, Criminal Damage to Property, and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a call for a Welfare Check.



Arrest – 20-year-old Decatur man was arrested at a residence on Nunnally Farm Road for Simple Battery and Reckless Conduct following a Dispute.



Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022



ZONE 1



Arrest – 27-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Forrester Cemetery Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a vehicle accident.



ZONE 6



Arrest – 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested in the area of Claude Brewer Road and Highway 81 for Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Stop at an Accident, Driving on a Suspended License, and Following Too Closely following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest – 30-year-old Covington woman was arrested at Piedmont Walton Hospital for an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County following a call for a ride.



Friday, Nov. 25, 2022



ZONE 3



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Jones Pines Road in reference to an unknown individual taking a package from a porch between 3:00pm and 4:00pm on November 23rd, 2022.



Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022



ZONE 2



Arrest – 45-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Wildwood Way for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County