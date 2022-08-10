WCSO and Loganville family still seeking information on killer of their family pet, Otto

$3,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of perpetrator

Update

After their beloved dog, Otto, was fatally stabbed on July 16, the family continues to ask for anyone with information on the perpetrator to come forward. They are offering a $3,000 reward to to anyone that helps in the arrest/conviction of the person/persons guilty of the crime.

“We got our boy back after being cremated. The investigators had the stab wound measured in hopes that would help them determine better what type of weapon (knife, screwdriver, or something else) was used. They currently have no definitive leads. They were actually able to get some prints off of our front gate where the person climbed out of it after killing Otto,” Brooke Ross said, adding the prints have been sent to the GBI, but it could take months to get any information from the prints. “We also want to clarify, we had just let him outside for a minute after he woke us up because he had to use the bathroom. Went in to only fill up his water bowl, and then spent the next 15-20 minutes searching for him before we found him.

“We want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your kind words. Also, with helping us get this out there as much as possible. Please continue to share, we want so badly for Otto to have justice.”

Ross said videos were obtained from surveillance from someone just down the road on N. Sharon Church Road of a man trying to break into a house that same night, about an hour before Otto was killed. The police have the videos and that perpetrator is described as looking like a white male with a slender build.

“If you live on or near this road PLEASE check your cameras. It seems like he walked down the road after leaving their house. It’s hard to get a face recognition from these but it at least it helps with a description,” Ross said.

If you have video or ring surveillance from the overnight hours of late July 15 – 16 anywhere from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the 16th or even later, you are asked to please share it with Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-6557 – case number 225022686.

Initial story

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 18, 2022) – The Ross family from the Loganville area of Walton County are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest/conviction of the person or persons who killed their beloved German Shepherd, “Otto,” sometime between midnight – 1 a.m. in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022. The incident happened at their home on North Sharon Church Road – past Green Road going out toward Center Hill Church Road.

Brooke Ross said they let Otto out to go to the bathroom at about midnight Friday, expecting him to come back in. But that did not happen. He was found about 20 minutes later, deceased, stabbed in the head possible with a knife or a screwdriver. She said it is believed that Otto disturbed someone who jumped the gate, likely to break into the cars or rob them.

“We are absolutely devastated and want to find this awful human being,” she said. “The Walton County Sheriffs office told us there have been three other cars broken into near and on our road – North Sharon Church Road – one on Friday night and two others on Saturday morning. Our Ring camera was only able to catch a flash light at the front of our gate, but the person was able to stay out of the camera’s sight after that. Our family is hurting not knowing who did this to our boy. We are offering a $3,000 reward to anyone that has information that will help get this person arrested/convicted.”

If anyone has information they are asked to please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office 770-267-6557 case number 225022686.