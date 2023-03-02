WCSO Cold Case from 1986 – Monroe city worker missing, presumed dead

Walton County Sheriff’s Office cold case detective Michael Rising is reaching back to the 1986 case of a Monroe man who went missing in 1986. This is one of the Cold Case files from WCSO that was featured on Monroe Local News in 2016 and as yet remains unsolved. It is also featured in the March 1, 2023 edition of the Walton Tribune.

This case is the disappearance of Howard Brown, a maintenance worker with the City of Monroe who went missing on Aug. 7, 1986. It is a tangled tale of intrigue, infidelity and rumors of a possible grizzly end. Since Brown has not been seen or heard from since that day in August almost than 37 years ago, he is presumed dead and the case has long been considered a homicide.

Click or tap on the Youtube video from Darrell Productions below for all the details and share it as much as you can. Rising believes there are people who know what happened to Howard Brown.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding the 1986 disappearance and presumed homicide of Howard Brown is asked to contact Walton County Cold Case Investigator Michael Rising at 770-266-1558, 770-354-0834 or email michael.rising@co.walton.ga.us. All contacts will be kept confidential.