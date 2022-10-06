WCSO Community Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Loganville

Walton County Sheriff’s Office 2022 Community Night Out is scheduled from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meridian Park in Loganville. Meridian Park is located at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville (Off Highway 81). This event give the community the opportunity to receiving information of value from local, state and federal agencies on crime prevention and safety information. The goal is to provide resources to the community that is of benefit to the in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Security companies, healthcare professionals and other agencies are also on hand to provide information.

It also is a fun family event with entertainment, food, games and giveaways.