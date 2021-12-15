WCSO donates $15,935 to Walton County Veterans Association from 2021 fundraisers

Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman hands over a check for $15,935 to members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Association and Monroe VFW Post 4421. Contributed photo

Each year the Walton County Sheriff’s Office hosts two major fundraisers – a golf tournament and a shooting tournament. This year, the funds from both were donated to the Walton County Veterans Association and VFW Post 4421.

“Sheriff Joe Chapman presented the Walton County Veterans Association and the VFW Post 4421 with a donation of $15935. Proceeds were from the Sheriff’s Annual Golf Tournament and Shooting Tournament. Thanks to all of the folks that participated in both events and all the people that made it possible,” said Maj. Scott Whisnant, WCSO public information officer.

Whisnant said the Walton County Veterans Association and VFW Post 4421 have a long-standing history in Walton County, dating back to 1945.

“We encourage all eligible veterans to take part in their continued efforts to serve in Walton County. Monthly meeting dates are posted on the VFW Post 4421 Facebook page as well as information on how to reach out to members,” Whisnant said.