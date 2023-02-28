WCSO is hosting a Pistol Match on April 1 to benefit Veterans and VFW Post 4421

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a pistol tournament to benefit the Monroe VFW Post 4421 and Veterans on April 1, 2023. There are three separate matches and multiple prizes available. The event will take place at the WCSO Gun Range There also are sponsorship opportunities available.

Registration will open from 830 to 10 a.m. There is a free lunch for the first 100 shooters. All of the proceeds from this event will be donated to VFW Post 4421 and the Walton County Veterans Association.

The address is 1425 S. Madison Ave, Monroe, Ga 30655. Find more information on the flyer below.