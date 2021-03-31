WCSO seeks information on suspects in church theft of food, tithes and other supplies

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft of two packages from the porch of Woodlake Baptist Church. The church is located at 3940 GA-138 Monroe, GA 30655.

In a Facebook post, WCSO noted that at about 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, the two males pictured below allegedly stole two packages from the Woodlake Baptist Church porch as well as mail from the mailbox. Items taken included tithes, food supplies, and VBS supplies. One suspect was wearing a blazer and appears to be older than the other.

Photo credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The suspect’s vehicle is a 2006-2012 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-267-2391. Click on the post below to share this information direct from Facebook.