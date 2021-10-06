WCSO to celebrate National Faith and Blue in Walnut Grove Saturday

In honor of National Faith & Blue weekend, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free hot dog cookout. National Faith & Blue weekend is a weekend in October designated as a collaborative effort between law enforcement, community entities, and local houses of worship to join in community outreach. Communities are stronger and safer when everyone stands together. You are invited to join WCSO this weekend for a free hot dog cookout at Walnut Grove City Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

They hope to see you there!