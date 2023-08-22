WCSO, WCFR and Walton EMS respond to the drowning of a young child Saturday

After CPR, child’s condition was reported as stable

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 21, 2023) At about 5:43 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a child drowning at an address on Evergreen Drive in the Monroe area of Walton County.

According to the incident report, they arrived to find a large crowd gathered around a woman holding a small child. The woman identified herself as a neighbor who was an ER nurse. She had reportedly performed CPR on the child. It was noted that although it was shallow, the child was at that time reported to be breathing.

Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County EMS arrived and took over the scene. The child was reported to be stable when she was transported to the hospital.

At this time, WCSO is reporting that the young child did survive the drowning, but there is no official update on her current condition.