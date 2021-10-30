We get to turn back time again on Nov. 7 when Daylight Saving Time ends

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 when we turn our clocks back to 1 a.m. We do get to sleep in for that extra hour, but we lose an hour of daylight at the end of each day until March 13, 2022 when we again return to Daylight Saving Time.

Despite attempts to keep Daylight Saving Time running through the winter, it’s not going to be happening this year. Georgia has voted to make this change, but cannot go ahead with it without an Act of Congress at the federal level. However, that did not happen again this year so next Sunday sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier than the day before.

Your pets, however, are unlikely to be aware of it. So expect them to wake you up in line with the sunrise, no matter what your reset clock may say.