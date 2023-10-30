We turn back time 1 hour Sunday, but will it be the last time we get to do it?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, clocks are to be turned backward 1 hour to 1 a.m. The return to local standard time is scheduled to last 3 1/2 months until March 12, 2024.

Your pets, however, are unlikely to be aware of it. So expect them to wake you up in line with the sunrise, no matter what your reset clock may say.

However, the big question, once again, is will this be the last time we do it?

Several states, including Georgia, have already passed laws adopting the permanent daylight savings time. However, they need Congress to amend the Uniform Time Act, adopted in 1966, which prevents states from doing their own daylight saving time schedules.

States can choose not to implement it, which Hawaii and most of Arizona have chosen to do. They don’t switch to daylight saving time in the spring, choosing instead to maintain standard time year round. But without the blessing of Congress, states cannot choose to maintain daylight saving time year round. Congress will need to amend the Uniform Time Act in order for states to do that.

And even on that, Congress can’t seem to get their act together.

In 2022, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight saving time permanent. The U.S. House of Representatives, however, has not yet moved on the measure. HR 1279, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023, was introduced in March, and there it has remained. It would have to be passed by the House before going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

But before it can be implemented, we are guaranteed of at least one more “spring forward” in March 2024.

But who knows, maybe the President will be able to have as a legacy giving us one more hour of sunshine year round.

