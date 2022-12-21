Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas

MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

Special Weather Statement

Bands of light to moderate rain moving across North and Central Georgia will continue through this evening. Sleet may mix in at times but no accumulation of ice is expected. Patchy light freezing rain will also be possible for elevations higher than 2000 feet. Locations impacted include… Atlanta, Marietta, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Newnan, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Canton, McDonough, Cartersville, Decatur, Fayetteville, Calhoun, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington and Dallas. National Weather Service

Wind Chill Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch from late Thursday, Dec. 22 through Christmas Eve morning in much of Georgia including the local area. Dangerously cold wind chills as law as 10 below zero can be expected across many of the areas and in the high areas wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Wind Chills this low could result in hypothermia. In Walton County, from Wednesday to Christmas Day the highs will be 47, 47, 28, 28 and 36 on Christmas Day and the lows respectively will be 37, 22, 11, 15 and 17.

Needless to say, it will be cold!! Below the NWS gives some tips on what to expect and how to prepare!

ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now is the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes. National Weather Service