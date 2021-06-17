Weather Alert: Code Orange Air Quality Alert for June 17

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, has issued a Code Orange Unhealthy Air Quality Weather Alert (unhealthy for sensitive groups) for June 17, 2021 for the Walton, Gwinnett and the surrounding Metro Atlanta area.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, visit http://airnow.gov.