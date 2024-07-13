Weather Alert: Code Orange Air Quality Alert for local area for Saturday, July 13

Georgia Dept of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division through the National Weather Service Peachtree City has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the greater Atlanta area, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties for Saturday, July 13.

213 PM EDT Fri Jul 12 202



According to the Alert, “under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.



For additional information on the Air Quality Index each day, click or tap on the image above or http://airnow.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

