Weather Alert: Code Orange called for local area for Wednesday, July 26

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Atlanta and the surrounding area, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties for July 26, 2023.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. Georgia Department of Natural Resources

For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.