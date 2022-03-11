Weather Alert: Cold, windy weekend ahead with potential for strong thunderstorms tonight

Wind Advisory issued for Saturday and risk of severe thunderstorms developing overnight Friday

Update

New Alert:

FRIGID TEMPS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING… Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to mid 20s. Combined with the expected gusty winds, wind chill values will drop into the single digits (above zero) and teens areawide. With expected low temperatures, a Freeze Warning and/or Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued tomorrow for portions of north and central Georgia. Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather forecasts over the next 24 hours as new information becomes available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/ Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc National Weather Service

Initial Story

Spring is a little over a week away, but it is not going to feel like it this weekend. Beginning at 1 a.m. tomorrow, March 12, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the local area, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

The Wind Advisory is from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at which time northwest winds 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph. The NWS is warning that these gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could occur. Drivers are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and residents should secure outdoor objects.

The local area is also in the “slight risk” area for severe weather as a strong winter storm pushes through much of the southeast tonight. Temperatures are expected to get up to 54 degrees by this afternoon with rain starting after 1 p.m. and thunderstorms coming in by 8 p.m. lasting through the night until 5 a.m. tomorrow. Some of them could be severe. Temperatures are going to drop from a high of just 38 degrees during the day Saturday. The wind will drop overnight, but so will the temperatures, down to the low 20s by the early hours of Sunday morning. The high Sunday is expected to be in the low 50s and dropping down to the 20s again overnight into Sunday morning.

The potential of this severe weather has resulted in many events being cancelled for Saturday so check before you go if you had plans. The Monroe Classic Car Show has been postponed until next weekend and the Annual City-wide Cleanup in Loganville has been re-schedule until May, 7th.

Don’t forget to spring forward Sunday morning. It may not feel like it this weekend, but spring officially begins next Sunday, March 20.