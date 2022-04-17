Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Easter Sunday morning

Dense fog in Monroe, Ga. on Easter Sunday morning April 17, 2022. Contributed photo

The National Weather Service has put out a Dense Fog Advisory for Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, until 10 a.m. Visibility is 1/4 of a mile or less. The alert covers the local area and a large swath in portions of central, east central, north central, northwest and west central Georgia.

This results in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, you are urged to “slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.”