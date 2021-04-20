Weather Alert: Fire Watch/Wind Advisory from 2 – 8 p.m. April 21

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 2 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, for low humidity and high wind speeds for north and central Georgia, which includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. It also includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forest. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Wednesday, from 2 – 10 p.m.

The NWS noted in the Watch Advisory, “winds…northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Relative Humidity…25 to 30 percent Temperatures…50s north to near 80 south. Impacts of the low humidity and gusty winds, in addition to the dry fuels, will increase the potential for fires to spread rapidly.”

A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a high potential for the development of crucial fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. People are urged to listen to forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. You are urged to refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

The Wind Advisory warns of winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Impacts include the possibility of winds blowing around unsecured objects with tree limbs possibly down, resulting in power outages. Drivers also are urged to use caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.