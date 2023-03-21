Weather Alert: First full day of spring comes with another Freeze Warning

Spring officially began at 5:34 p.m. Monday, but it still will not feel like it for the first full day of spring on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning from 11 p.m. Monday evening to 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees can be expected. This again covers portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia, which include Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

The good news is we can expect a warm up to more spring like temperatures towards the end of the week.

The NWS is warning that frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. The National Weather Service