Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning issued for the local area

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Warning for… Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia… Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia… West Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia… Northern Oconee County in northeastern Georgia until 10:45 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 28..

At 441 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned where between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in this area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Click or tap on this link for radar to see when heavy rains may reach your area.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bethlehem, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Eastville and Gratis.

Remember: Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

