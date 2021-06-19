Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch issued for local area until Sunday evening

The National Weather Service at Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the local area, including and Gwinnett and surrounding areas, from 2 p.m. this afternoon, June 19, 2021, through Sunday evening.

According to the NWS, a tropical low pressure system will bring heavy rainfall to portions of Georgia today and Sunday. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected over the watch area, with higher amounts to 6 inches possible over portions of western and north Georgia. Quickly accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient runoff and increase flash flooding potential. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.”

People are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.