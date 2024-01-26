Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through Saturday

This morning’s rain has stopped, but not for long. There’s more on the way, beginning overnight and then continuing through Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms are also in the predictors for both Friday and Saturday. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of central, north central, northeast and west central Georia, including Walton, Newton, Rockdale and surrounding counties through Saturday evening.

According to the NWS, “excessive runoff may result in flood of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. A swath of locally heavy rainfall from Greenville to Athens this morning will set the stage for possible additional flooding as scattered showers and thunderstorms affect the area today and Friday, as well as a more organized area of heavy rain moves into the area on Saturday.”

Click on this link for safety information in flood condtions.

