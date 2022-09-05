Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through this evening

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The flooding is caused by excessive rainfall which continues to be possible in the area through to this evening. The NWS reports that the excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks possibly causing flooding in poor drainage and urban areas.

A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary boundary where back building and training storms are likely to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall could occur through this evening. Locally higher amounts are possible in training storms. The watch may be expanded to include other areas that may be outside of the existing watch area. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood National Weather Service